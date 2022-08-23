21:01

Monday, Aug 22, 2022 Dallas area hit with once-in-a-thousand-year flood; Weekslong search for missing teenager Kiely Rodni ends; Dr. Fauci will step down after nearly 40 years in government

Sunday, Aug 21, 2022 Potential mass shooting foiled in Washington state; 14 million Americans on alert as monsoon rains move east; Deadly car bomb detonates outside Moscow

Saturday, Aug 20, 2022 Parts of Southwest brace for possible days of heavy rain; Mike Pence speaks out on Mar-a-Lago search; White House rolls out new monkeypox vaccine strategy

Friday, Aug 19, 2022 Cheney says talks are underway for Pence to testify in front of Jan. 6 committee; DOT Secretary Buttigieg warns airlines to improve operations; Zelenskky warns of nuclear disaster over nuclear plant

Thursday, Aug 18, 2022 Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for 11 games; Longtime Trump CFO pleads guilty to tax fraud; Toddler takes first steps with new prosthetic

Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022 Grandmother welcomes the birth of her 100th great-grandchild; CDC director calls for internal review and major overhaul of agency; Cheney's loss in Wyoming primaries is victory for Trump

Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022 Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law; Voters head to the polls in Alaska, Wyoming; Arizona, Nevada face water cuts due to drought affecting Colorado River Basin

Monday, Aug 15, 2022 Taliban marks 1 year since 'Victory Day,' while others see nothing to celebrate; Youth football coach fatally shot during game in Texas; Woman killed in alligator attack in South Carolina

Sunday, Aug 14, 2022 Suspect accused of plowing into crowd, killing mother in 2 separate incidents; 2 Dem lawmakers call for damage assessment after Mar-a-Lago search warrant; Warning signs that Afghanistan is in economic free fall after Taliban takeover

Saturday, Aug 13, 2022 FBI searches former President Trump's home; Details emerge in stabbing of Salman Rushdie; Threats grow for nuclear power plant in Ukraine

Friday, Aug 12, 2022 Salman Rushdie attacked, stabbed at speaking event; ABC News obtains search warrant used in FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago; House Dems pass $370 billion Inflation Reduction Act

Thursday, Aug 11, 2022 DOJ files motion to unseal Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant; Thousands flee wildfire emergency in famed wine region; One year after US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022 Small plane makes emergency landing on highway; Trumps invokes Fifth Amendment in deposition for NY AG probe; Biden signs PACT Act to aid troops exposed to burn pits in Iraq, Afghanistan

Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022 Tennis legend Serena Williams announces retirement; New details emerge after FBI raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago; Police arrest suspect in connection to murder of 4 Muslim men

Monday, Aug 08, 2022 Biden visits Kentucky, Democrats defend sweeping bill; Urgent search for missing 16-year-old girl; 'Grease' actress Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

Sunday, Aug 07, 2022 Senate passes landmark Inflation Reduction Act; New hope for Brittney Griner prisoner exchange; Teacher shortages increase across US

Saturday, Aug 06, 2022 Flash floods hit Death Valley; Manhunt underway for suspect after 4 people fatally shot; Indiana passes near-total ban on abortions

Friday, Aug 05, 2022 A house fire in northeastern Pennsylvania kills 10; Alex Jones ordered to pay $49 million in Sandy Hook defamation trial; U.S. economy adds 528,000 jobs, reducing recession fears

