S13E239Mon, Aug 29, 2022
Severe storms strike Midwest, flooding continues in South; 2 killed in shooting inside Oregon supermarket; Zelenskyy vows to reclaim all territory lost to Russian forces
NR | 08.29.22 | 21:24 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
20:23
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022Monster monsoon wreaks havoc in Pakistan; Nuclear power plant hit by shelling in Zaporizhzhia; Uvalde High School football team wins 1st game of the seasonNR
19:56
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022Mar-a-Lago risk assessment to be conducted for national security; 3 Dutch soldiers shot outside Indianapolis hotel; NFL punter accused of rapeNR
20:37
Friday, Aug 26, 2022DOJ releases heavily redacted affidavit from Mar-a-Lago raid; Buffalo Bills rookie punter, former college teammates face gang rape accusation; Math teacher surprised by students with funds to buy carNR
20:55
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022Judge orders release of redacted Mar-A-Lago affidavit; Flight forced to turn around in midair after engine catches fire; Prince Harry, Meghan, NJ governor adopt mistreated beaglesNR
20:47
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022First responders make daring rescues after massive flooding in the South; Jury awards Kobe Bryant's widow $16M in damages; Historic drought reveals dinosaur tracks in Texas riverbedNR
20:58
Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022Trump allegedly had more than 700 pages of classified material; Prosecutor clears cops involved in 2020 fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks; Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads guilty to DUINR
21:01
Monday, Aug 22, 2022Dallas area hit with once-in-a-thousand-year flood; Weekslong search for missing teenager Kiely Rodni ends; Dr. Fauci will step down after nearly 40 years in governmentNR
20:10
Sunday, Aug 21, 2022Potential mass shooting foiled in Washington state; 14 million Americans on alert as monsoon rains move east; Deadly car bomb detonates outside MoscowNR
20:16
Saturday, Aug 20, 2022Parts of Southwest brace for possible days of heavy rain; Mike Pence speaks out on Mar-a-Lago search; White House rolls out new monkeypox vaccine strategyNR
20:36
Friday, Aug 19, 2022Cheney says talks are underway for Pence to testify in front of Jan. 6 committee; DOT Secretary Buttigieg warns airlines to improve operations; Zelenskky warns of nuclear disaster over nuclear plantNR
20:49
Thursday, Aug 18, 2022Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for 11 games; Longtime Trump CFO pleads guilty to tax fraud; Toddler takes first steps with new prostheticNR
21:19
Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022Grandmother welcomes the birth of her 100th great-grandchild; CDC director calls for internal review and major overhaul of agency; Cheney's loss in Wyoming primaries is victory for TrumpNR
20:55
Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law; Voters head to the polls in Alaska, Wyoming; Arizona, Nevada face water cuts due to drought affecting Colorado River BasinNR
20:58
Monday, Aug 15, 2022Taliban marks 1 year since 'Victory Day,' while others see nothing to celebrate; Youth football coach fatally shot during game in Texas; Woman killed in alligator attack in South CarolinaNR
20:19
Sunday, Aug 14, 2022Suspect accused of plowing into crowd, killing mother in 2 separate incidents; 2 Dem lawmakers call for damage assessment after Mar-a-Lago search warrant; Warning signs that Afghanistan is in economic free fall after Taliban takeoverNR
19:46
Saturday, Aug 13, 2022FBI searches former President Trump's home; Details emerge in stabbing of Salman Rushdie; Threats grow for nuclear power plant in UkraineNR
20:56
Friday, Aug 12, 2022Salman Rushdie attacked, stabbed at speaking event; ABC News obtains search warrant used in FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago; House Dems pass $370 billion Inflation Reduction ActNR
20:57
Thursday, Aug 11, 2022DOJ files motion to unseal Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant; Thousands flee wildfire emergency in famed wine region; One year after US withdrawal from AfghanistanNR
20:54
Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022Small plane makes emergency landing on highway; Trumps invokes Fifth Amendment in deposition for NY AG probe; Biden signs PACT Act to aid troops exposed to burn pits in Iraq, AfghanistanNR