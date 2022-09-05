S13E245Mon, Sep 5, 2022
Zelenskyy wants US to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism; 1 suspect found dead in fatal stabbing case that left 10 dead in Canada; Officials end search for 9 people, presumed dead
NR | 09.05.22 | 19:50 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
20:16
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022Firefighters battle 2 wildfires in Northern California; NY police investigate death of Bed Bath & Beyond CFO; Sold-out crowd at Honey Bowl Stadium for Uvalde's high school football teamNR
21:13
Friday, Sep 02, 2022Judge unseals inventory of Mar-a-Lago raid; Search underway for woman kidnapped in Memphis; Uvalde Coyotes high school football team takes the fieldNR
21:04
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022Former NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years for Jan. 6 riot; Times Square among 'gun-free' spaces in New York; Serena Williams celebrates win at US OpenNR