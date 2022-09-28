20:23

Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022 NOAA Hurricane hunters give Ian update from front lines; Controversial Ukrainian referendums conclude; NASA successfully strikes asteroid in test run

20:52

Monday, Sep 26, 2022 Violent protests erupt in Russia over mobilization; Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 2 with path toward Florida; Millions face starvation in Somalia

21:13

Sunday, Sep 25, 2022 Thousands take part in anti-government protests in Iran; Florida braces as major storm heads north; NJ high school football player dies after injury

18:55

Friday, Sep 23, 2022 Hurricane Fiona strikes Bermuda, continues path north; Referendums begin in Russian controlled Ukraine lands; Jeopardy considers new rule change

20:27

Thursday, Sep 22, 2022 Bermuda prepares for Hurricane Fiona; Protests, flights increase in Russia in response to Putin mobilization; Protests grow violent in Iran over death of Mahsa Amini

20:16

Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022 Trump family sued by New York AG over alleged fraud; Biden slams Russia in UN address, as Putin calls for mobilization; Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 4

20:22

Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022 Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 3; Criminal, legal actions taken over migrant flights; US slams 'sham' Russian referendums in seized Ukrainian territories

20:18

Monday, Sep 19, 2022 Final farewell to her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II; Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles hit 2nd nuclear plant; Judge orders release of 'Serial' suspect from prison

20:22

Sunday, Sep 18, 2022 Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico; World leaders gather to honor the queen; Urgent manhunt in Louisiana for LSU student's killer

20:12

Friday, Sep 16, 2022 Tropical Storm Fiona makes its way towards Caribbean; Mass grave site found in recaptured Ukraine city; Judge names special master in battle over Mar-a-Lago documents

20:14

Thursday, Sep 15, 2022 Florida governor flies 50 undocumented migrants to Martha’s Vineyard; Putin concedes China has ‘questions and concerns’ about Ukraine; Remembering Queen Elizabeth II’s remarks after 9/11

20:29

Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022 Thousands line up to pay final respects to the Queen; Zelenskyy visits reclaimed Ukrainian cities; Major fallout over GOP bill to ban abortions nationwide

20:24

Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022 Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace; Dow plunges 1250 points; Las Vegas politician charged with murdering journalist

20:20

Monday, Sep 12, 2022 Britain begins its farewell to the queen; Ukrainian forces continue counteroffensive; West Coast braces for more severe weather

20:06

Sunday, Sep 11, 2022 Tear-filled eyes bid Queen Elizabeth II farewell in 6-hour journey though Scotland; Ukraine forces push to reclaim Kharkiv region; Americans gather to honor the memories of 9/11 victims

18:58

Friday, Sep 09, 2022 King Charles III pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth in first public address; The life and legacy of the new king, Charles III; Glimpses into private life of Queen Elizabeth II

21:04

Thursday, Sep 08, 2022 World mourns death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II; UK mourns their beloved queen; Remembering Queen Elizabeth II in her own words

20:27

Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022 Brutal heat bears down on California; Ukraine widens counteroffensive; Bannon faces indictment over alleged fundraising scam

20:54