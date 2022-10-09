S13E274Sun, Oct 9, 2022
Putin calls bridge blast a 'terrorist act'; Police officer fired after shooting into car with teen; 1 month from election day
NR | 10.09.22 | 21:03 | CC
20:39
Friday, Oct 07, 2022Biden warns of nuclear 'Armageddon' threat from Putin; New York mayor says city struggling to care for influx of migrants seeking asylum; Walker takes questions in Georgia about abortion claimNR
20:07
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022Stabbing outside Las Vegas casino kills 2, leaves 3 wounded; Former police officer kills at least 36 people during rampage in Thailand; Death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise in FloridaNR
20:49
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022Biden meets with Florida governor during visit after Hurricane Ian; Yankees star Aaron Judge sets A.L. record for home runs in a single season; “Rust” film production can move forward after settlementNR
20:41
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022Trump appeals to Supreme Court in legal; GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker denies report he reimbursed girlfriends abortion; More stunning breakthroughs by Ukrainian forces are reportedNR
20:56
Monday, Oct 03, 2022Death toll rising in Florida after Hurricane Ian; Ukraine making major new breakthroughs on battlefield; Authorities release identities of 5 victims of California serial killerNR
21:09
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022Hurricane Ian death toll rising; Russians retreat from annexed city; Florida strong: Strangers helping strangersNR