Skip to Content
-
S13E277Wed, Oct 12, 2022
Connecticut jury orders Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook parent; New Russian attacks hit Zaporizhzhia and other parts of Ukraine; Ohio voters cast ballot in tight Senate race
NR | 10.12.22 | 20:18 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Wed, Oct 12, 2022