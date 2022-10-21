Skip to Content
-
S13E285Fri, Oct 21, 2022
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to former President Trump; CDC reports surge in respiratory illnesses impacting children under 5; Urgent search is underway for missing Michigan family of 4
NR | 10.21.22 | 19:43 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Fri, Oct 21, 2022