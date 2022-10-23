19:43

Friday, Oct 21, 2022 Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to former President Trump; CDC reports surge in respiratory illnesses impacting children under 5; Urgent search is underway for missing Michigan family of 4

19:45

Thursday, Oct 20, 2022 Twin teens in Texas held captive by family rescued by neighbor: Police; Surge in child respiratory viruses pushes hospitals to brink; Liz Truss steps down as British Prime Minister after just 44 days

21:17

Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022 Biden announces more steps to reduce gas prices; Putin declares martial law in occupied territories; Demings, Rubio square off in heated debate

20:17

Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022 Paul Flores convicted in death of Kristin Smart; All eyes on Pennsylvania as midterms approach; Russian drone attacks cut power from Ukraine cities

20:23

Monday, Oct 17, 2022 ‘Kamikaze’ drones rain down on Kyiv; California police say they’ve arrested suspected serial killer; 10-year-old mauled by a bear in Connecticut backyard

20:21

Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 Search for a motive in Raleigh shooting; Co-Founder: Trump Media violated laws; Obama to campaign in key races

20:13

Friday, Oct 14, 2022 Shooting in North Carolina leaves 5 dead; Video shows Pelosi during Jan. 6 attack; United flight experiences a bird strike

20:21

Thursday, Oct 13, 2022 Parkland gunman sentenced to life in prison by Florida jury; Jan. 6 committee presents never-before-seen footage of Pelosi during attack; Relentless Russian attacks continue in Ukraine

20:18

Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022 Connecticut jury orders Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook parent; New Russian attacks hit Zaporizhzhia and other parts of Ukraine; Ohio voters cast ballot in tight Senate race

20:20

Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022 Herschel Walker says he knows woman who claims he paid for her abortion; G-7 leaders pledge more support to Ukraine following air strikes; Rail union rejects contract deal

20:27

Monday, Oct 10, 2022 Ukraine conflict heats up after Putin orders missile strikes; Violent protests in Iran grow; Democrats, Republicans gear up as midterms loom

21:03

Sunday, Oct 09, 2022 Putin calls bridge blast a 'terrorist act'; Police officer fired after shooting into car with teen; 1 month from election day

20:39

Friday, Oct 07, 2022 Biden warns of nuclear 'Armageddon' threat from Putin; New York mayor says city struggling to care for influx of migrants seeking asylum; Walker takes questions in Georgia about abortion claim

20:07

Thursday, Oct 06, 2022 Stabbing outside Las Vegas casino kills 2, leaves 3 wounded; Former police officer kills at least 36 people during rampage in Thailand; Death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise in Florida

20:49

Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022 Biden meets with Florida governor during visit after Hurricane Ian; Yankees star Aaron Judge sets A.L. record for home runs in a single season; “Rust” film production can move forward after settlement

20:41

Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022 Trump appeals to Supreme Court in legal; GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker denies report he reimbursed girlfriends abortion; More stunning breakthroughs by Ukrainian forces are reported

20:56

Monday, Oct 03, 2022 Death toll rising in Florida after Hurricane Ian; Ukraine making major new breakthroughs on battlefield; Authorities release identities of 5 victims of California serial killer

21:09