S13E286Sun, Oct 23, 2022
Early voting underway in Nevada; Ukraine liberates more villages in the south; Boris Johnson says he will not be running for prime minister
NR | 10.23.22 | 20:23 | CC
19:43
Friday, Oct 21, 2022Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to former President Trump; CDC reports surge in respiratory illnesses impacting children under 5; Urgent search is underway for missing Michigan family of 4NR
19:45
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022Twin teens in Texas held captive by family rescued by neighbor: Police; Surge in child respiratory viruses pushes hospitals to brink; Liz Truss steps down as British Prime Minister after just 44 daysNR
21:17
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022Biden announces more steps to reduce gas prices; Putin declares martial law in occupied territories; Demings, Rubio square off in heated debateNR
20:17
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022Paul Flores convicted in death of Kristin Smart; All eyes on Pennsylvania as midterms approach; Russian drone attacks cut power from Ukraine citiesNR
20:23
Monday, Oct 17, 2022‘Kamikaze’ drones rain down on Kyiv; California police say they’ve arrested suspected serial killer; 10-year-old mauled by a bear in Connecticut backyardNR
20:21
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022Search for a motive in Raleigh shooting; Co-Founder: Trump Media violated laws; Obama to campaign in key racesNR
20:13
Friday, Oct 14, 2022Shooting in North Carolina leaves 5 dead; Video shows Pelosi during Jan. 6 attack; United flight experiences a bird strikeNR
20:21
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022Parkland gunman sentenced to life in prison by Florida jury; Jan. 6 committee presents never-before-seen footage of Pelosi during attack; Relentless Russian attacks continue in UkraineNR
20:18
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022Connecticut jury orders Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook parent; New Russian attacks hit Zaporizhzhia and other parts of Ukraine; Ohio voters cast ballot in tight Senate raceNR
20:20
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022Herschel Walker says he knows woman who claims he paid for her abortion; G-7 leaders pledge more support to Ukraine following air strikes; Rail union rejects contract dealNR
20:27
Monday, Oct 10, 2022Ukraine conflict heats up after Putin orders missile strikes; Violent protests in Iran grow; Democrats, Republicans gear up as midterms loomNR
21:03
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022Putin calls bridge blast a 'terrorist act'; Police officer fired after shooting into car with teen; 1 month from election dayNR
20:39
Friday, Oct 07, 2022Biden warns of nuclear 'Armageddon' threat from Putin; New York mayor says city struggling to care for influx of migrants seeking asylum; Walker takes questions in Georgia about abortion claimNR
20:07
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022Stabbing outside Las Vegas casino kills 2, leaves 3 wounded; Former police officer kills at least 36 people during rampage in Thailand; Death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise in FloridaNR
20:49
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022Biden meets with Florida governor during visit after Hurricane Ian; Yankees star Aaron Judge sets A.L. record for home runs in a single season; “Rust” film production can move forward after settlementNR
20:41
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022Trump appeals to Supreme Court in legal; GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker denies report he reimbursed girlfriends abortion; More stunning breakthroughs by Ukrainian forces are reportedNR
20:56
Monday, Oct 03, 2022Death toll rising in Florida after Hurricane Ian; Ukraine making major new breakthroughs on battlefield; Authorities release identities of 5 victims of California serial killerNR
21:09
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022Hurricane Ian death toll rising; Russians retreat from annexed city; Florida strong: Strangers helping strangersNR