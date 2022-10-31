20:12

Sunday, Oct 30, 2022 More insight into Pelosi attacker; More than 150 killed in Seoul crowd crush; Poll finds nearly half of voters prioritize economy, inflation

19:34

Friday, Oct 28, 2022 Nancy Pelosi's husband assaulted during home burglary; Apparent break in Delphi case, 5 years after murder of two girls; Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady announce divorce after 13 years of marriage

20:44

Thursday, Oct 27, 2022 New York City bus hijacked, crashes into pole; Jan. 6 rioter sentenced to over seven years in prison; Perfect storm of viruses takes hold

19:38

Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022 Man found guilty in deadly Christmas parade attack; Fetterman, Oz campaigns push forward after contentious debate; Police reveal new information on St. Louis school shooting suspect

20:08

Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022 Police say St. Louis shooter was 19-year-old, self-proclaimed ‘loner’; Children’s hospitals across country see surge in hospitalizations; Brittney Griner’s appeal denied by Russian court

20:13

Monday, Oct 24, 2022 St. Louis school shooting leaves 2 dead; US, allies reject Russia’s claim of Ukrainian ‘dirty bomb’; Former Robb Elementary School staffer speaks out about accusations

20:23

Sunday, Oct 23, 2022 Early voting underway in Nevada; Ukraine liberates more villages in the south; Boris Johnson says he will not be running for prime minister

19:43

Friday, Oct 21, 2022 Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to former President Trump; CDC reports surge in respiratory illnesses impacting children under 5; Urgent search is underway for missing Michigan family of 4

19:45

Thursday, Oct 20, 2022 Twin teens in Texas held captive by family rescued by neighbor: Police; Surge in child respiratory viruses pushes hospitals to brink; Liz Truss steps down as British Prime Minister after just 44 days

21:17

Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022 Biden announces more steps to reduce gas prices; Putin declares martial law in occupied territories; Demings, Rubio square off in heated debate

20:17

Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022 Paul Flores convicted in death of Kristin Smart; All eyes on Pennsylvania as midterms approach; Russian drone attacks cut power from Ukraine cities

20:23

Monday, Oct 17, 2022 ‘Kamikaze’ drones rain down on Kyiv; California police say they’ve arrested suspected serial killer; 10-year-old mauled by a bear in Connecticut backyard

20:21

Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 Search for a motive in Raleigh shooting; Co-Founder: Trump Media violated laws; Obama to campaign in key races

20:13

Friday, Oct 14, 2022 Shooting in North Carolina leaves 5 dead; Video shows Pelosi during Jan. 6 attack; United flight experiences a bird strike

20:21

Thursday, Oct 13, 2022 Parkland gunman sentenced to life in prison by Florida jury; Jan. 6 committee presents never-before-seen footage of Pelosi during attack; Relentless Russian attacks continue in Ukraine

20:18

Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022 Connecticut jury orders Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook parent; New Russian attacks hit Zaporizhzhia and other parts of Ukraine; Ohio voters cast ballot in tight Senate race

20:20

Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022 Herschel Walker says he knows woman who claims he paid for her abortion; G-7 leaders pledge more support to Ukraine following air strikes; Rail union rejects contract deal

20:27

Monday, Oct 10, 2022 Ukraine conflict heats up after Putin orders missile strikes; Violent protests in Iran grow; Democrats, Republicans gear up as midterms loom

21:03