S13E301Wed, Nov 9, 2022
Biden says midterm results indicate a ‘good day for democracy’; Sources say Trump left ‘fuming’ from midterm projections; Meta announces layoffs
NR | 11.09.22 | 19:53 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
19:42
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022Voters head to polls in Pennsylvania, the closest-watched Senate race in the country; Georgians cast their ballots, set a record for early voting; Democrat Mark Kelly fights to keep Senate seatNR
20:13
Monday, Nov 07, 2022Fetterman, Oz make final push as Pennsylvania race tightens; Warnock, Walker make their cases to Georgia voters; Powerball Jackpot rises to record $1.9 billionNR
18:18
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022Final push for voters ahead of midterms; Hospitals across the US see increase in patients; NYC marathon welcomes over 50,000 runners from 150 different countriesNR
20:00
Friday, Nov 04, 2022Elon Musk, new owner of Twitter, fires thousands of employees; Heaviest hitters in politics descend on Pennsylvania in advance of midterms; CDC warns of growing surge in flu infectionsNR
19:46
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022Officials say man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband in US illegally; Concerns over voter intimidation run high in advance of midterms; Researchers say potential breast cancer vaccine in the worksNR
20:13
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022Police cameras captured break-in at Nancy Pelosi’s residence; Parkland shooter sentenced to life in prison; Economic concerns loom large for voters in tight midtermsNR
20:02
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022Judge orders man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband to be held without bail; Authorities in New Jersey search for suspect after 2 officers were shot; Flight makes emergency landingNR