21:30

Monday, Nov 14, 2022 Mike Pence opens up with David Muir on Jan. 6: Exclusive; 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia; Biden, Xi meet for 1st time

19:55

Sunday, Nov 13, 2022 Crucial victory for Democratic Party; Kherson celebrates liberation; Monumental award for Dolly Parton

19:58

Friday, Nov 11, 2022 Tropical Storm Nicole moves up East Coast after devastating Florida; Comedian Gallagher dies at age 76; Service dogs help struggling veterans heal

19:36

Thursday, Nov 10, 2022 Rare November hurricane cuts path of destruction along Florida’s Atlantic coast; Midterm elections lead to cliffhangers in battleground states; RSV cases in children soar to record levels this fall

19:53

Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022 Biden says midterm results indicate a ‘good day for democracy’; Sources say Trump left ‘fuming’ from midterm projections; Meta announces layoffs

19:42

Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022 Voters head to polls in Pennsylvania, the closest-watched Senate race in the country; Georgians cast their ballots, set a record for early voting; Democrat Mark Kelly fights to keep Senate seat

20:13

Monday, Nov 07, 2022 Fetterman, Oz make final push as Pennsylvania race tightens; Warnock, Walker make their cases to Georgia voters; Powerball Jackpot rises to record $1.9 billion

18:18

Sunday, Nov 06, 2022 Final push for voters ahead of midterms; Hospitals across the US see increase in patients; NYC marathon welcomes over 50,000 runners from 150 different countries

20:00

Friday, Nov 04, 2022 Elon Musk, new owner of Twitter, fires thousands of employees; Heaviest hitters in politics descend on Pennsylvania in advance of midterms; CDC warns of growing surge in flu infections

19:46

Thursday, Nov 03, 2022 Officials say man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband in US illegally; Concerns over voter intimidation run high in advance of midterms; Researchers say potential breast cancer vaccine in the works

20:13

Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022 Police cameras captured break-in at Nancy Pelosi’s residence; Parkland shooter sentenced to life in prison; Economic concerns loom large for voters in tight midterms

20:02