S13E307Wed, Nov 16, 2022
25 police recruits hurt in Los Angeles car crash; Officials say Ukraine likely fired missile that landed in Poland; Still no suspect in killing of 4 students in Idaho: Police
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Wed, Nov 16, 2022