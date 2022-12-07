Skip to Content
S13E324Wed, Dec 7, 2022
Raphael Warnock wins reelection in Georgia runoff; Trump had team search for docs at his properties: Sources; Supreme Court hears major election policy case
NR | 12.07.22 | 21:02 | CC

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Wed, Dec 7, 2022