20:44

Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022 Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud; Cops still searching for suspects in North Carolina power sabotage; Ukrainian drone hits military base in Russia

20:40

Monday, Dec 05, 2022 Search for suspects continues in North Carolina utility vandalism; Warnock, Walker make final push to voters; Supreme Court hears major LGBTQ case

21:01

Sunday, Dec 04, 2022 Iranian media denies that ‘morality police’ have been shut down; Record number of Georgia residents wait in line for early voting; America welcomes the holiday season

20:15

Friday, Dec 02, 2022 Biden signs bill to avoid railroad shutdown; Former NFL player turned actor Brad Henke dies at age 56; USA’s 'Captain America' is back on field for game against Netherlands

21:01