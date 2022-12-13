S13E330Tue, Dec 13, 2022
Sam Bankman-Fried faces multiple charges of fraud; Alleged Russian tech smugglers arrested; President Biden signs marriage protection bill
NR | 12.13.22 | 21:10 | CC
20:56
Monday, Dec 12, 2022Extreme storms hit US; Pan Am 103 suspect appears in court; Virus infection rate continues to surgeNR
21:30
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022Suspect in Pan Am 103 bombing in US custody, 34 years later; Major cities recommend wearing masks with rise in COVID-19 cases; Great-grandma earns her college degree 70 years laterNR
20:57
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022Country bracing for powerful back-to-back winter storms this weekend; Outpouring of support for WNBA superstar Brittney Griner; Russia seeks Iranian weaponsNR
20:52
Friday, Dec 09, 2022Sinema announces she is leaving Democratic Party; WNBA star Brittney Griner is back on US soil, reunites with wife; Hospitals facing crush of patients with respiratory virusesNR
20:53
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022WNBA star Brittney Griner is released in prisoner swap; German police break up alleged plot to overthrow government; House passes historic bill protecting same-sex marriageNR
21:02
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022Raphael Warnock wins reelection in Georgia runoff; Trump had team search for docs at his properties: Sources; Supreme Court hears major election policy caseNR
20:44
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud; Cops still searching for suspects in North Carolina power sabotage; Ukrainian drone hits military base in RussiaNR
20:40
Monday, Dec 05, 2022Search for suspects continues in North Carolina utility vandalism; Warnock, Walker make final push to voters; Supreme Court hears major LGBTQ caseNR
21:01
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022Iranian media denies that ‘morality police’ have been shut down; Record number of Georgia residents wait in line for early voting; America welcomes the holiday seasonNR
20:15
Friday, Dec 02, 2022Biden signs bill to avoid railroad shutdown; Former NFL player turned actor Brad Henke dies at age 56; USA’s 'Captain America' is back on field for game against NetherlandsNR
21:01
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022Former NFL superstar wanted by police for alleged domestic battery incident; Two large warships narrowly avoid collision in San Diego Bay; Prince William and Princess Catherine arrive in BostonNR