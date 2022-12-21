Skip to Content
S13E337Wed, Dec 21, 2022
Zelenskyy travels to Washington to meet Biden, Congress; Power still out following California quake; Elon Musk says he'll resign as Twitter CEO
NR | 12.21.22 | 21:02 | CC

