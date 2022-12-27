Skip to Content
-
S13E342Tue, Dec 27, 2022
Supreme Court announces Title 42 can temporarily remain in place; Buffalo begins to dig out after historic blizzard; Deep freeze leads to broken pipes in Jackson, Mississippi
NR | 12.27.22 | 20:29 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Tue, Dec 27, 2022