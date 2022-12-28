20:29

Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022 Supreme Court announces Title 42 can temporarily remain in place; Buffalo begins to dig out after historic blizzard; Deep freeze leads to broken pipes in Jackson, Mississippi

20:51

Monday, Dec 26, 2022 Buffalo hit by 'blizzard of the century' amid the holidays, Buffalo, N.Y Couple opens up their home to stranded travelers for the weekend

20:39

Saturday, Dec 24, 2022 Christmas prayers for an end to war; Emotional reunion in Ohio after alleged kidnapping; Rudolph's nose serves as guide for US military

21:46

Friday, Dec 23, 2022 Historic winter storm creates life-threatening weather conditions; 'One man' to blame for Capitol riot: Jan. 6 committee; Young cancer survivor delivers holiday cheer

21:49

Thursday, Dec 22, 2022 FTX founder released on $250M bond; Storm forces cancellations of holiday flights; Zelenskyy makes return home after historic US trip

21:02

Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022 Zelenskyy travels to Washington to meet Biden, Congress; Power still out following California quake; Elon Musk says he'll resign as Twitter CEO

20:22

Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022 Extreme weather threatens holiday travel; 2 dead in California earthquake; Pharmacies deal with children's med shortages

21:27

Monday, Dec 19, 2022 Supreme Court pauses end of Title 42; Jan. 6 committee OKs criminal referral against Trump; Passengers injured during Hawaii flight turbulence

21:25

Sunday, Dec 18, 2022 World Cup victory for Argentina; Uber drivers impending 24-hour strike; Generous stranger gives a life-saving gift to a father of 5

20:44

Friday, Dec 16, 2022 Jan. 6 committee preparing criminal referral for Trump: Sources; Highland Park shooting suspect's father charged; Border Patrol braces for rise in new migrants

21:02

Thursday, Dec 15, 2022 Ex-cop found guilty of manslaughter in Atatiana Jefferson’s death; Massive winter storm system hits Northeast; White House brings back free COVID-19 tests

20:42

Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022 Massive storm system stretches across US; New details revealed in attack on Paul Pelosi; Migrant increase continues at border

21:10

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022 Sam Bankman-Fried faces multiple charges of fraud; Alleged Russian tech smugglers arrested; President Biden signs marriage protection bill

20:56

Monday, Dec 12, 2022 Extreme storms hit US; Pan Am 103 suspect appears in court; Virus infection rate continues to surge

21:30

Sunday, Dec 11, 2022 Suspect in Pan Am 103 bombing in US custody, 34 years later; Major cities recommend wearing masks with rise in COVID-19 cases; Great-grandma earns her college degree 70 years later

20:57

Saturday, Dec 10, 2022 Country bracing for powerful back-to-back winter storms this weekend; Outpouring of support for WNBA superstar Brittney Griner; Russia seeks Iranian weapons

20:52

Friday, Dec 09, 2022 Sinema announces she is leaving Democratic Party; WNBA star Brittney Griner is back on US soil, reunites with wife; Hospitals facing crush of patients with respiratory viruses

20:53

Thursday, Dec 08, 2022 WNBA star Brittney Griner is released in prisoner swap; German police break up alleged plot to overthrow government; House passes historic bill protecting same-sex marriage

21:02