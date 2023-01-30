Skip to Content
S14E28Mon, Jan 30, 2023
7th Memphis officer in Tyre Nichols’ death relieved of duty; Alex Murdaugh’s defense grills detective on handling of crime scene; Biden touts $6B plan for crumbling Baltimore-DC rail tunnel
NR | 01.30.23 | 21:00 | CC

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 14Mon, Jan 30, 2023