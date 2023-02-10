Skip to Content
S14E39Fri, Feb 10, 2023
US shoots down 'high-altitude object' over Alaska; 1 dead in high school stabbing; Damar Hamlin speaks out about on field cardiac arrest
NR | 02.10.23 | 21:00 | CC

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 14Fri, Feb 10, 2023