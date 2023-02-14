Skip to Content
-
S14E43Tue, Feb 14, 2023
3 killed, 5 wounded in Michigan State shooting; Senate offered briefing on air shootdowns; Death toll rises to over 41,000 in Turkey, Syria
NR | 02.14.23 | 20:43 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 14Tue, Feb 14, 2023