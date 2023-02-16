3 killed, 5 wounded in Michigan State shooting; Senate offered briefing on air shootdowns; Death toll rises to over 41,000 in Turkey, Syria

3 killed, 5 wounded in Michigan State shooting; Senate offered briefing on air shootdowns; Death toll rises to over 41,000 in Turkey, Syria

3 killed, 5 wounded in Michigan State shooting; Senate offered briefing on air shootdowns; Death toll rises to over 41,000 in Turkey, Syria

Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023 3 killed, 5 wounded in Michigan State shooting; Senate offered briefing on air shootdowns; Death toll rises to over 41,000 in Turkey, Syria

U-Haul driver allegedly plows into people in Brooklyn; Pentagon continues to probe unknown flying objects; Boy rescued after 182 hours in earthquake rubble

U-Haul driver allegedly plows into people in Brooklyn; Pentagon continues to probe unknown flying objects; Boy rescued after 182 hours in earthquake rubble

U-Haul driver allegedly plows into people in Brooklyn; Pentagon continues to probe unknown flying objects; Boy rescued after 182 hours in earthquake rubble

Monday, Feb 13, 2023 U-Haul driver allegedly plows into people in Brooklyn; Pentagon continues to probe unknown flying objects; Boy rescued after 182 hours in earthquake rubble

20:54