Skip to Content
-
S14E46Fri, Feb 17, 2023
ISIS leader dead, 4 US troops injured in raid; Suspect hit with hate crime charges in shooting of Jewish men; Ex-officers plead not guilty in Tyre Nichols death
NR | 02.17.23 | 20:31 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 14Fri, Feb 17, 2023