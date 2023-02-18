Skip to Content
-
S14E47Sat, Feb 18, 2023
Former President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care; Russia committing 'crimes against humanity': Harris; North Korea fires a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile
NR | 02.18.23 | 20:53 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 14Sat, Feb 18, 2023