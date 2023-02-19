20:53

Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 Former President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care; Russia committing 'crimes against humanity': Harris; North Korea fires a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile

20:31

Friday, Feb 17, 2023 ISIS leader dead, 4 US troops injured in raid; Suspect hit with hate crime charges in shooting of Jewish men; Ex-officers plead not guilty in Tyre Nichols death

20:26

Thursday, Feb 16, 2023 Ohio residents fear toxic nightmare after train derailment; Biden explains shootdowns of mysterious air objects; John Fetterman hospitalized with clinical depression

20:35

Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023 Military helicopter crashes into Alabama highway; Emotions high as Buffalo shooter sentenced; Michigan State students mourn classmates killed in mass shooting

20:43

Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023 3 killed, 5 wounded in Michigan State shooting; Senate offered briefing on air shootdowns; Death toll rises to over 41,000 in Turkey, Syria

20:48

Monday, Feb 13, 2023 U-Haul driver allegedly plows into people in Brooklyn; Pentagon continues to probe unknown flying objects; Boy rescued after 182 hours in earthquake rubble

20:54

Sunday, Feb 12, 2023 US military shooting down yet another high-altitude object; Damar Hamlin speaks about the moments after waking up from his on-field scare; America strong: A selfless gift from a husband to his wife

21:16

Saturday, Feb 11, 2023 Security beefed up for Super Bowl LVII; Fighter jets shoot down ‘high-altitude’ object over Alaska; Teen battling cancer shines on the basketball court

21:00

Friday, Feb 10, 2023 US shoots down 'high-altitude object' over Alaska; 1 dead in high school stabbing; Damar Hamlin speaks out about on field cardiac arrest

20:58

Thursday, Feb 09, 2023 Pence subpoenaed in Trump probe; Death toll exceeds 21,000 in Turkey, Syria; Congress receives intel on Chinese balloon

20:55

Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023 Rescuers race against time as earthquake death toll rises in Syria, Turkey; China balloon part of bigger surveillance program: Officials; LeBron James breaks NBA scoring record

20:53

Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023 Biden prepares to deliver agenda amid emboldened GOP; 1 dead after Amtrak train strikes tractor-trailer; How to help earthquake relief efforts in Turkey, Syria

20:38

Monday, Feb 06, 2023 Death toll rises after massive earthquake rocks Turkey-Syria border; Toxic blast fears trigger evacuations near derailed train in Ohio; Chinese surveillance balloon recovery underway

21:27

Sunday, Feb 05, 2023 Urgent mission to recover Chinese spy balloon debris; Biden administration facing criticism over China balloon incident; FAA investigating third aviation incident

20:44

Friday, Feb 03, 2023 Pentagon continues to track Chinese balloon; White officer in Tyre Nichols arrest fired; Robin Roberts makes adventurous dive in New Zealand

20:51

Thursday, Feb 02, 2023 Chinese spy balloon spotted over US: Officials; Murdaugh defense criticizes police investigation; House GOP vote to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs Committee

21:01