S14E52Thu, Feb 23, 2023
Alex Murdaugh takes the stand in murder trial; NTSB releases 1st findings in toxic derailment probe; Ukraine marks 1 year of war
NR | 02.23.23 | 20:48 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
20:39
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023Biden says Russia’s suspending of US nuclear treaty ‘a big mistake’; Massive winter storm brings wind, snow and ice; Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner subpoenaed by DOJ special counsel: SourcesNR
20:35
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023Biden highlights Ukraine's resolve during Poland visit; Putin denounces West, suspends key nuclear treaty; Alex Murdaugh's son testifiesNR
20:54
Monday, Feb 20, 2023Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine; Another major earthquake rocks Turkey-Syria border; Suspect arrested in murder of beloved Los Angeles bishopNR
20:46
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023Officials say North Korea just launched at least 2 ballistic missiles; President Biden to mark one year of war in Ukraine; 12-hour manhunt ends after shooting in North PhiladelphiaNR
20:53
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023Former President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care; Russia committing 'crimes against humanity': Harris; North Korea fires a suspected intercontinental ballistic missileNR
20:31
Friday, Feb 17, 2023ISIS leader dead, 4 US troops injured in raid; Suspect hit with hate crime charges in shooting of Jewish men; Ex-officers plead not guilty in Tyre Nichols deathNR
20:26
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023Ohio residents fear toxic nightmare after train derailment; Biden explains shootdowns of mysterious air objects; John Fetterman hospitalized with clinical depressionNR
20:35
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023Military helicopter crashes into Alabama highway; Emotions high as Buffalo shooter sentenced; Michigan State students mourn classmates killed in mass shootingNR
20:43
Tuesday, Feb 14, 20233 killed, 5 wounded in Michigan State shooting; Senate offered briefing on air shootdowns; Death toll rises to over 41,000 in Turkey, SyriaNR
20:48
Monday, Feb 13, 2023U-Haul driver allegedly plows into people in Brooklyn; Pentagon continues to probe unknown flying objects; Boy rescued after 182 hours in earthquake rubbleNR
20:54
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023US military shooting down yet another high-altitude object; Damar Hamlin speaks about the moments after waking up from his on-field scare; America strong: A selfless gift from a husband to his wifeNR
21:16
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023Security beefed up for Super Bowl LVII; Fighter jets shoot down ‘high-altitude’ object over Alaska; Teen battling cancer shines on the basketball courtNR
21:00
Friday, Feb 10, 2023US shoots down 'high-altitude object' over Alaska; 1 dead in high school stabbing; Damar Hamlin speaks out about on field cardiac arrestNR
20:58
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023Pence subpoenaed in Trump probe; Death toll exceeds 21,000 in Turkey, Syria; Congress receives intel on Chinese balloonNR
20:55
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023Rescuers race against time as earthquake death toll rises in Syria, Turkey; China balloon part of bigger surveillance program: Officials; LeBron James breaks NBA scoring recordNR
20:53
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023Biden prepares to deliver agenda amid emboldened GOP; 1 dead after Amtrak train strikes tractor-trailer; How to help earthquake relief efforts in Turkey, SyriaNR
20:38
Monday, Feb 06, 2023Death toll rises after massive earthquake rocks Turkey-Syria border; Toxic blast fears trigger evacuations near derailed train in Ohio; Chinese surveillance balloon recovery underwayNR
21:27
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023Urgent mission to recover Chinese spy balloon debris; Biden administration facing criticism over China balloon incident; FAA investigating third aviation incidentNR
20:44
Friday, Feb 03, 2023Pentagon continues to track Chinese balloon; White officer in Tyre Nichols arrest fired; Robin Roberts makes adventurous dive in New ZealandNR