20:33

Friday, Feb 24, 2023 Biden spells out what’s at stake in Ukraine as conflict marks 1 year; FAA investigating close call at Burbank Airport; World landmarks glow blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine

20:48

Thursday, Feb 23, 2023 Alex Murdaugh takes the stand in murder trial; NTSB releases 1st findings in toxic derailment probe; Ukraine marks 1 year of war

20:39

Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023 Biden says Russia’s suspending of US nuclear treaty ‘a big mistake’; Massive winter storm brings wind, snow and ice; Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner subpoenaed by DOJ special counsel: Sources

20:35

Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023 Biden highlights Ukraine's resolve during Poland visit; Putin denounces West, suspends key nuclear treaty; Alex Murdaugh's son testifies

20:54

Monday, Feb 20, 2023 Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine; Another major earthquake rocks Turkey-Syria border; Suspect arrested in murder of beloved Los Angeles bishop

20:46

Sunday, Feb 19, 2023 Officials say North Korea just launched at least 2 ballistic missiles; President Biden to mark one year of war in Ukraine; 12-hour manhunt ends after shooting in North Philadelphia

20:53

Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 Former President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care; Russia committing 'crimes against humanity': Harris; North Korea fires a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile

20:31

Friday, Feb 17, 2023 ISIS leader dead, 4 US troops injured in raid; Suspect hit with hate crime charges in shooting of Jewish men; Ex-officers plead not guilty in Tyre Nichols death

20:26

Thursday, Feb 16, 2023 Ohio residents fear toxic nightmare after train derailment; Biden explains shootdowns of mysterious air objects; John Fetterman hospitalized with clinical depression

20:35

Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023 Military helicopter crashes into Alabama highway; Emotions high as Buffalo shooter sentenced; Michigan State students mourn classmates killed in mass shooting

20:43

Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023 3 killed, 5 wounded in Michigan State shooting; Senate offered briefing on air shootdowns; Death toll rises to over 41,000 in Turkey, Syria

20:48

Monday, Feb 13, 2023 U-Haul driver allegedly plows into people in Brooklyn; Pentagon continues to probe unknown flying objects; Boy rescued after 182 hours in earthquake rubble

20:54

Sunday, Feb 12, 2023 US military shooting down yet another high-altitude object; Damar Hamlin speaks about the moments after waking up from his on-field scare; America strong: A selfless gift from a husband to his wife

21:16

Saturday, Feb 11, 2023 Security beefed up for Super Bowl LVII; Fighter jets shoot down ‘high-altitude’ object over Alaska; Teen battling cancer shines on the basketball court

21:00

Friday, Feb 10, 2023 US shoots down 'high-altitude object' over Alaska; 1 dead in high school stabbing; Damar Hamlin speaks out about on field cardiac arrest

20:58

Thursday, Feb 09, 2023 Pence subpoenaed in Trump probe; Death toll exceeds 21,000 in Turkey, Syria; Congress receives intel on Chinese balloon

20:55

Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023 Rescuers race against time as earthquake death toll rises in Syria, Turkey; China balloon part of bigger surveillance program: Officials; LeBron James breaks NBA scoring record

20:53

Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023 Biden prepares to deliver agenda amid emboldened GOP; 1 dead after Amtrak train strikes tractor-trailer; How to help earthquake relief efforts in Turkey, Syria

20:38