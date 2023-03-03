S14E60Fri, Mar 3, 2023
Mountain residents stranded by snow in southern California; Judge addresses Alex Murdaugh before handing down sentence; Biden awards Medal of Honor to Black Vietnam war hero
NR | 03.03.23 | 21:00 | CC
20:26
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023Alex Murdaugh found guilty in murder of wife, son; Suspect in explosive luggage arrest appears in court; Idaho college murder search warrant details revealedNR
20:49
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023TSA finds explosive in checked bag at Pennsylvania airport; At least 43 people killed in Greece train collision; Murdaugh jury visits crime scene ahead of closing argumentsNR