S14E62Sun, Mar 5, 2023
Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Springfield, Ohio; Millions under winter alerts; Chris Rock responds to that infamous Oscars slap
NR | 03.05.23 | 21:25 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
21:00
Friday, Mar 03, 2023Mountain residents stranded by snow in southern California; Judge addresses Alex Murdaugh before handing down sentence; Biden awards Medal of Honor to Black Vietnam war heroNR
20:26
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023Alex Murdaugh found guilty in murder of wife, son; Suspect in explosive luggage arrest appears in court; Idaho college murder search warrant details revealedNR
20:49
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023TSA finds explosive in checked bag at Pennsylvania airport; At least 43 people killed in Greece train collision; Murdaugh jury visits crime scene ahead of closing argumentsNR