S14E63Mon, Mar 6, 2023
4 Americans kidnapped at US-Mexico border; Passenger allegedly tries to stab flight attendant, open door; West Coast residents buried in snow
NR | 03.06.23 | 20:58 | CC
21:25
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Springfield, Ohio; Millions under winter alerts; Chris Rock responds to that infamous Oscars slapNR
21:16
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023Winter storm death toll rising; Passenger dies on private jet; Suspect in California transformer bombings had explosives in home: PoliceNR
21:00
Friday, Mar 03, 2023Mountain residents stranded by snow in southern California; Judge addresses Alex Murdaugh before handing down sentence; Biden awards Medal of Honor to Black Vietnam war heroNR
20:26
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023Alex Murdaugh found guilty in murder of wife, son; Suspect in explosive luggage arrest appears in court; Idaho college murder search warrant details revealedNR
20:49
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023TSA finds explosive in checked bag at Pennsylvania airport; At least 43 people killed in Greece train collision; Murdaugh jury visits crime scene ahead of closing argumentsNR