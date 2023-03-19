S14E76Sun, Mar 19, 2023
New deals between UBS and Credit Suisse easing international banking crisis; Spectacular scene over northern California; America Strong: A mother credits daughter with saving her life
NR | 03.19.23 | 20:13 | CC
20:14
Saturday, Mar 18, 2023New audio of SVB head downplaying financial risk days before the bank's collapse; Trump claims he expects to be arrested; Putin defiant after arrest warrantNR
20:11
Friday, Mar 17, 2023ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin; Suspect arrested in alleged St. Pat's Day parade plot; Justice Department probing TikTok: SourcesNR
20:24
Thursday, Mar 16, 2023Major banks give $30B rescue package to struggling First Republic Bank; White House threatens to ban TikTok over data safety concerns; Inside the latest version of ChatGPTNR
20:24
Wednesday, Mar 15, 2023US, Russia race to salvage downed drone; Stock tumble amid more bank turmoil; High stakes hearing could decide fate of abortion pillsNR
20:22
Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023Powerful Nor'easter downs trees and powerlines; Pentagon: Russian fighter jet's collision with US drone shows 'unsafe airmanship'; DOJ, SEC launch separate probes into Silicon ValleyNR
18:29
Monday, Mar 13, 2023Biden reassures Americans that 'banking is safe'; Biden approves oil drilling plan in Alaska; NYC truck terror suspect sentenced to life in prisonNR
19:41
Sunday, Mar 12, 2023Rain continues to batter West Coast; Yellen: No bailout for Silicon Valley Bank; Mike Pence says Trump endangered his familyNR
19:50
Saturday, Mar 11, 202311 million people under flood alerts in California; New fallout from 2nd largest bank failure in US history; Oscars excitement builds in LANR
20:59
Friday, Mar 10, 2023California braces for flooding as multiple storms move across US; Regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank; 5 worshippers killed at Jehovah’s Witness hall in GermanyNR
20:34
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023Several people shot in Germany; Mexican cartel takes responsibility for kidnapping Americans; Officials investigating deaths following snowstormNR
20:15
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023AG Garland rebukes Louisville PD after DOJ probe findings; Fight breaks out between 2 passengers on flight; House panel probes COVID-19 originsNR
20:48
Tuesday, Mar 07, 20232 survivors, 2 killed in violent Mexico kidnapping; Suspect seen threatening passengers before attacking flight attendant; California braces for up to 5 more feet of snowNR
20:58
Monday, Mar 06, 20234 Americans kidnapped at US-Mexico border; Passenger allegedly tries to stab flight attendant, open door; West Coast residents buried in snowNR
21:25
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Springfield, Ohio; Millions under winter alerts; Chris Rock responds to that infamous Oscars slapNR
21:16
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023Winter storm death toll rising; Passenger dies on private jet; Suspect in California transformer bombings had explosives in home: PoliceNR
21:00
Friday, Mar 03, 2023Mountain residents stranded by snow in southern California; Judge addresses Alex Murdaugh before handing down sentence; Biden awards Medal of Honor to Black Vietnam war heroNR
20:26
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023Alex Murdaugh found guilty in murder of wife, son; Suspect in explosive luggage arrest appears in court; Idaho college murder search warrant details revealedNR
20:49
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023TSA finds explosive in checked bag at Pennsylvania airport; At least 43 people killed in Greece train collision; Murdaugh jury visits crime scene ahead of closing argumentsNR