20:15

Friday, Mar 24, 2023 US retaliates with airstrikes after drone attack on American base in Syria; Hero scales burning home to rescue children from window; Dangerous tornado threat in southern US

20:19

Thursday, Mar 23, 2023 Congress grills TikTok owners as lawmakers weigh ban; Parents of Michigan high school shooter will go to trial, judges rule; Dentist charged with poisoning wife

20:10

Wednesday, Mar 22, 2023 Students’ parents react to Denver school shooting: ‘I can’t take it anymore’; Man dangles from NYC skyscraper in standoff; Prosecutors delay grand jury meeting in Trump hush money case

20:19

Tuesday, Mar 21, 2023 Trump may have broken law in handling classified docs: Sources; Video shows deputies on top of Irvo Otieno; Putin hosts Xi in Russia

20:18

Monday, Mar 20, 2023 Trump claims his arrest is imminent in hush money case; China’s Xi Jinping meets with Putin in Moscow; Student charged in deadly Texas high school shooting

20:13

Sunday, Mar 19, 2023 New deals between UBS and Credit Suisse easing international banking crisis; Spectacular scene over northern California; America Strong: A mother credits daughter with saving her life

20:14

Saturday, Mar 18, 2023 New audio of SVB head downplaying financial risk days before the bank's collapse; Trump claims he expects to be arrested; Putin defiant after arrest warrant

20:11

Friday, Mar 17, 2023 ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin; Suspect arrested in alleged St. Pat's Day parade plot; Justice Department probing TikTok: Sources

20:24

Thursday, Mar 16, 2023 Major banks give $30B rescue package to struggling First Republic Bank; White House threatens to ban TikTok over data safety concerns; Inside the latest version of ChatGPT

20:24

Wednesday, Mar 15, 2023 US, Russia race to salvage downed drone; Stock tumble amid more bank turmoil; High stakes hearing could decide fate of abortion pills

20:22

Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023 Powerful Nor'easter downs trees and powerlines; Pentagon: Russian fighter jet's collision with US drone shows 'unsafe airmanship'; DOJ, SEC launch separate probes into Silicon Valley

18:29

Monday, Mar 13, 2023 Biden reassures Americans that 'banking is safe'; Biden approves oil drilling plan in Alaska; NYC truck terror suspect sentenced to life in prison

19:41

Sunday, Mar 12, 2023 Rain continues to batter West Coast; Yellen: No bailout for Silicon Valley Bank; Mike Pence says Trump endangered his family

19:50

Saturday, Mar 11, 2023 11 million people under flood alerts in California; New fallout from 2nd largest bank failure in US history; Oscars excitement builds in LA

20:59

Friday, Mar 10, 2023 California braces for flooding as multiple storms move across US; Regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank; 5 worshippers killed at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Germany

20:34

Thursday, Mar 09, 2023 Several people shot in Germany; Mexican cartel takes responsibility for kidnapping Americans; Officials investigating deaths following snowstorm

20:15

Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023 AG Garland rebukes Louisville PD after DOJ probe findings; Fight breaks out between 2 passengers on flight; House panel probes COVID-19 origins

20:48

Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023 2 survivors, 2 killed in violent Mexico kidnapping; Suspect seen threatening passengers before attacking flight attendant; California braces for up to 5 more feet of snow

20:58