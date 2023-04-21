20:30

Thursday, Apr 20, 2023 Charges dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting; 3 fatalities reported in Oklahoma tornadoes; IRS whistleblower claims mishandling of Hunter Biden probe

Wednesday, Apr 19, 2023 Man shot 2 cheerleaders after one mistakenly got in his car: Police; Supreme Court extends stay on abortion pill ruling; South Sudan on the brink of famine after historic floods

Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023 Dominion, Fox reach $787M settlement in defamation suit; 1 dead in Manhattan parking garage collapse; Suspect in Ralph Yarl shooting in custody

Monday, Apr 17, 2023 Black teen shot after going to wrong house to pick up siblings; US: China set up secret 'police station' in NYC; Violence in Sudan escalates

Sunday, Apr 16, 2023 Deadly sweet sixteen shooting; Dozens killed in battle for Sudan; Major abortion pill decision looms

Saturday, Apr 15, 2023 Growing fallout from leaked classified Pentagon materials; Body camera images released from police involved shooting in New Mexico; Nationwide protests over abortion

Friday, Apr 14, 2023 Docs leak suspect Jack Teixeira makes 1st court appearance; Supreme Court issues administrative stay of abortion pill ruling; Suspect lured tech executive to stabbing death: Prosecutors

Thursday, Apr 13, 2023 Air National guardsman arrested in classified docs leak; Justice Department to appeal abortion pill ruling; Suspect arrested in tech executive’s murder

Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023 Mom of Louisville bank shooter warned police in 911 calls; Recycling plant owner ignored cleanup orders before fire: Officials; Leaked docs mention concerns over war in Ukraine

Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023 Body camera footage from Louisville shooting released; Biden responds to abortion pill ruling; UPS driver goes viral with puppy pics

Monday, Apr 10, 2023 4 killed, 9 injured in shooting at bank in Louisville, Kentucky; Nashville Metro Council votes to reinstate ousted lawmaker; China warns it is 'ready to fight' if Taiwan moves toward independence

Sunday, Apr 09, 2023 Pope Francis holds Easter services for thousands in St. Peter’s Square; Dozens of children returned to their Ukrainian families; 21-year-old wows the crowd during World Autism Day

Saturday, Apr 08, 2023 Justice Department launches classified leaks probe; Battle lines drawn over the abortion pill, Mifepristone; Push to reinstate ousted Tennessee lawmakers

Friday, Apr 07, 2023 Harris meets expelled Tennessee lawmakers; Judge suspends FDA approval of abortion drug; Millions gather to celebrate holy days

Thursday, Apr 06, 2023 Tennessee legislators expelled over gun control protest; White House shares Afghanistan reports with Congress; Rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon

Wednesday, Apr 05, 2023 Pence says he will comply with subpoena in Jan. 6 probe; Police body camera video shows fatal shooting of teen; Cash App founder killed in stabbing

Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023 Trump arraigned on falsifying business records charges; Nashville shooting first responders speak out; Finland officially joins NATO

Monday, Apr 03, 2023 Trump arrives in NYC alongside family ahead of arraignment; Residents reeling from tornado damage as new storm brews; Family of Stephen Smith exhumes his body for independent autopsy

