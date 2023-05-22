Skip to Content
S14E139Mon, May 22, 2023
Idaho murder suspect 'stands silent' at arraignment; Biden, McCarthy meet to negotiate debt ceiling deal; Russia claims victory over Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
TV-PG | 05.22.23 | 20:28 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 14Mon, May 22, 2023