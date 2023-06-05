20:20

Sunday, Jun 04, 2023 White House on alert after 2 aviation incidents; Tension between US and China after close call; 2-year-old killed in Russian missile attack

20:02

Saturday, Jun 03, 2023 Close call for Chinese, US warships; 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls campaign in Iowa; Biden signs debt ceiling deal

20:10

Friday, Jun 02, 2023 Multiple people injured in Connecticut building collapse; Pence not to be charged over classified docs: DOJ; CIA director made secret visit to China

20:06