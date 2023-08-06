S14E215Sun, Aug 6, 2023
Powerful storms sweeping across the US; Major flooding causing a state of emergency in Alaska; Judge: Donald Trump must respond to request for protective order by Monday
TV-PG | 08.06.23 | 20:26 | CC
20:01
Saturday, Aug 05, 2023Social media influencer charged with inciting a riot; War in Ukraine takes another turn as second Russian ship attacked by sea drone; 'America Strong' and selfless act of team spiritTV-PG
20:30
Friday, Aug 04, 2023PlayStation giveaway sparks mayhem in NYC: Police; Trump hits campaign trail as legal challenges mount; Authorities ID additional victim in Gilgo murders probeTV-PG
20:29
Thursday, Aug 03, 2023Trump pleads not guilty to conspiring to overturn 2020 election; 2 US Navy sailors arrested for allegedly spying for China; 2 people found dead in Rio GrandeTV-PG
20:02
Wednesday, Aug 02, 2023Scare at Capitol over active shooter 911 call; Woman escapes alleged kidnapper from homemade cinderblock cell; Pittsburgh synagogue shooter sentenced to deathTV-PG
20:23
Tuesday, Aug 01, 2023Trump indicted on charges related to efforts to overturn 2020 election; Gilgo Beach suspect appears in court as estranged wife speaks out; Drone strikes Moscow building for 2nd timeTV-PG