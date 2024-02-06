S15E34Tue, Feb 6, 2024
Michigan school shooter's mom found guilty of manslaughter; California picks up pieces after deadly rains, floods; Border deal on thin ice as GOP House leaders push back
TV-PG | 02.06.24 | 19:52 | CC
- 19:40Monday, Feb 05, 2024King Charles has cancer: Buckingham Palace; Jury begins deliberation of school shooter's mom; Senate border deal heading to uncertain futureTV-PG
- 20:10Sunday, Feb 04, 2024Over 40 million under flash flood watch; US plans more military action against militants; Republican governors head to southern borderTV-PG
- 19:27Saturday, Feb 03, 2024Senators reach bipartisan deal on immigration bill; US and UK lead new large-scale airstrikes against targets in Yemen; A group of Kentucky teachers celebrate lottery winTV-PG
- 20:01Friday, Feb 02, 2024US retaliates after deadly drone attack in Jordan; New storms headed for West Coast; Prosecutors grill mother of Michigan shooter in closing argumentsTV-PG
- 19:43Thursday, Feb 01, 2024Jennifer Crumbley takes the stand in her own defense; Lloyd Austin opens up about cancer diagnosis; Investigation underway after NYPD cops attacked trying to break up disorderly crowdTV-PG
