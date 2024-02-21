S15E49Wed, Feb 21, 2024
Passengers tackle man who allegedly tried to open plane door; Prosecutors battle with war of words over serial suspect; Russia launches new major offensive in Ukraine
TV-PG | 02.21.24 | 19:58 | CC
- 19:21Tuesday, Feb 20, 2024Exclusive: NY AG says she's prepared to seize Trump's assets; Flight makes emergency landing after wing suffered damage; White House to hit Russia with sanctions over Navalny deathTV-PG
- 19:47Monday, Feb 19, 2024Suspect in custody in Colorado dorm deaths; 2 cops, 1 first responder killed during domestic call; Michael J. Fox gets standing ovation at BAFTAsTV-PG
- 19:44Sunday, Feb 18, 2024Lakewood Church sets 1st service since deadly shooting; Netanyahu defiant over Rafah ground invasion; A tribute in Russia for Alexei NavalnyTV-PG
- 19:45Friday, Feb 16, 2024Judge fines Trump $354 million in civil fraud trial; DA Fani Willis' father takes the stand in misconduct hearing; Biden blames Putin for the reported death of Alexei NavalnyTV-PG
- 19:57Thursday, Feb 15, 2024Fulton County DA takes stand in misconduct hearing; Chiefs parade shooting stemmed from personal dispute: Police; White House confirms Russia developing ‘anti-satellite capability’TV-PG
- 19:46Wednesday, Feb 14, 2024Shooting erupts after Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade; Russia wants a nuclear weapon in space: sources; Inside the USS Eisenhower as it targets HouthisTV-PG
- 19:48Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024Northeast hammered with major snowstorm; Officials concerned as California homes hang on edge; New video released in Florida highway plane crashTV-PG
- 19:36Monday, Feb 12, 20241 dead, 5 wounded in NYC subway station shooting; Northeast braces for major winter storm; New details revealed in megachurch shootingTV-PG
- 19:24Sunday, Feb 11, 2024Trump sends shockwaves through NATO; Shots fired during Houston church service; Mounting pressure on Israeli plan to attack RafahTV-PG
- NEW19:48Saturday, Feb 17, 2024Millions on West Coast brace for heavy rain and snow; 1 firefighter dead, 13 others injured after Virginia home explosion; Trump fires back on campaign trailTV-PG
- 19:46Saturday, Feb 10, 2024New details of deadly plane crash on Florida interstate; Law enforcement is on high alert ahead of Super Bowl LVIII; America Strong: A star young reporter living his dream at Super Bowl LVIIITV-PG
- 19:53Friday, Feb 09, 2024Plane crashes onto busy Florida highway; Biden lashes out at special council after report on classified docs; All eyes on Vegas for Super Bowl LVIIITV-PG
- 19:57Thursday, Feb 08, 2024Marines found dead following copter crash; Special counsel doesn't charge Biden in classified docs probe; Body camera footage from Times Square attack releasedTV-PG
- 19:37Wednesday, Feb 07, 2024Search underway for Marines after helicopter goes down; 2 cops shot, fire set on home; World marks 60th anniversary of Beatles landing in NYCTV-PG
- 19:52Tuesday, Feb 06, 2024Michigan school shooter's mom found guilty of manslaughter; California picks up pieces after deadly rains, floods; Border deal on thin ice as GOP House leaders push backTV-PG
- 19:40Monday, Feb 05, 2024King Charles has cancer: Buckingham Palace; Jury begins deliberation of school shooter's mom; Senate border deal heading to uncertain futureTV-PG
- 20:10Sunday, Feb 04, 2024Over 40 million under flash flood watch; US plans more military action against militants; Republican governors head to southern borderTV-PG
- 19:27Saturday, Feb 03, 2024Senators reach bipartisan deal on immigration bill; US and UK lead new large-scale airstrikes against targets in Yemen; A group of Kentucky teachers celebrate lottery winTV-PG
- 20:01Friday, Feb 02, 2024US retaliates after deadly drone attack in Jordan; New storms headed for West Coast; Prosecutors grill mother of Michigan shooter in closing argumentsTV-PG
