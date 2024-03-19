S15E76Tue, Mar 19, 2024
Supreme Court allows Texas immigration law to go into effect; Gang warfare intensifies in Haiti; Ex-deputies sentenced for torturing Black men
TV-PG | 03.19.24 | 19:58 | CC
- 19:12Monday, Mar 18, 2024Trump under fire for 'bloodbath' comments; Biden, Netanyahu hold 1st call in weeks; 1 dead after violence erupts at Jacksonville BeachTV-PG
- 18:26Sunday, Mar 17, 2024Israel prepares to launch offensive in Rafah; Meta under investigation for alleged sale of illicit drugs on its platforms; Millions celebrate St. Patrick's DayTV-PG
- 19:38Saturday, Mar 16, 2024Deadly shooting spree in Philadelphia suburb; Deadly tornadoes in the heartland; Proof you are never too old to realize your dreamsTV-PG
- 19:22Friday, Mar 15, 2024Lead Georgia prosecutor resigns after judge rules on Trump case; No charges in subway shooting: DA; Israeli officials approve plan to send troops into RafahTV-PG
- 19:57Thursday, Mar 14, 2024Major storm brings tornados to the South; Manhattan DA seeks delay in Trump hush money trial date; Vice president plans to visit abortion clinicTV-PG
- 19:51Wednesday, Mar 13, 2024House passes bill to ban TikTok; US Marines deployed to Haiti as unrest continues; Christina Applegate and Jamie Lynn Sigler discuss living with MSTV-PG
- 19:43Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024Boeing whistleblower found dead; 2 found dead following deadly house explosion; Russian missile strike hits Ukraine skyscraperTV-PG
- 19:48Monday, Mar 11, 20243 kids, 2 adults killed in school bus crash; More flee Haiti as violence grows; Biden, Netanyahu clash over Israel-Gaza conflictTV-PG
- 19:30Sunday, Mar 10, 2024US building pier in effort to get aid to starving people of Gaza; US Marines fly in forces to beef up security around US embassy in Haiti; The world gets a glimpse of Britain's Princess KateTV-PG
- 19:29Saturday, Mar 09, 2024Haiti paralyzed by violence; US thwarts large-scale attack by Houthi rebels; Deadly National Guard helicopter crash in Texas along the US Mexico borderTV-PG
- 20:03Friday, Mar 08, 2024United flight rolls off runway; 5 children killed in Gaza during aid drop: Officials; Dramatic 911 call played in trial for mass shooter's dadTV-PG
- 19:55Thursday, Mar 07, 2024President Biden to lay out 2024 goals amid divided Congress; Extra security presence seen in NYC subways; Uvalde parents furious following report into shootingTV-PG
- 19:59Wednesday, Mar 06, 2024‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierez convicted of involuntary manslaughter; NY deploys National Guard to crack down on NYC subway crime; Biden prepares for crucial State of the Union speechTV-PG
- 19:51Tuesday, Mar 05, 2024Millions of voters hit polls in crucial Super Tuesday races; 1 dead after vaping distributor facility explodes; Israel-Hamas cease-fire talks stallTV-PG
- 19:53Monday, Mar 04, 2024Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado ballot; New winter storm warnings issued for West; New search efforts could start for missing 2014 Malaysian Airlines flightTV-PG
- 20:03Sunday, Mar 03, 2024Monster storm bearing down on millions in the West; The final push before Super Tuesday; Caitlin Clark makes NCAA historyTV-PG
- 19:29Saturday, Mar 02, 2024US conducts 1st airdrop of food aid to Gaza; West Coast hit with monster storm; Fashion icon Iris Apfel dies at 102TV-PG
- 19:57Friday, Mar 01, 2024Biden says US will airdrop aid to Gaza; Firefighters perform daring rescue after truck dangles over bridge; Grandma saves 20 years of voicemails from granddaughterTV-PG
