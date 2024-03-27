S15E84Wed, Mar 27, 2024
4 dead in mass stabbing incident in Illinois; Joe Lieberman, longtime Connecticut senator, dies at 82; New details emerge in bridge collapse
TV-PG | 03.27.24 | 19:34 | CC
- 19:40Tuesday, Mar 26, 2024Crews search for people missing after Baltimore bridge collapses; Cargo ship's history, bridge's structure under probe after collapse; Feds seize Sean Combs' electronics in search warrant: SourcesTV-PG
- 19:54Monday, Mar 25, 2024Feds raids Sean Combs' homes; Trump gets updates on bond, hush money case; Boeing CEO announces he will step downTV-PG
- 20:00Sunday, Mar 24, 2024A day of mourning in Russia after concert hall attack; Referee gets removed from March Madness game; America Strong: Nurses and the NICU baby; lives changed foreverTV-PG
- 19:33Saturday, Mar 23, 2024Police search rubble for possible survivors of Moscow terror attack; Man arrested after boarding Delta plane without a ticket; Kansas City Pet Projects vets save the life of abandoned dogTV-PG
- 19:58Friday, Mar 22, 2024Princess Kate reveals cancer diagnosis; Mass casualties reported after terror attack in Russia; Trump contradicts lawyer's claims over financesTV-PG
- 19:46Thursday, Mar 21, 2024Fugitive Idaho suspects caught; LA busjacking chase tears through streets; DOJ sues Apple over monopoly claimsTV-PG
- 19:43Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024Controversial Texas immigration law in limbo after court ruling; US rescues Americans from Haiti as violence increases; Biden reveals new deal to bring chipmaking jobs to USTV-PG
- 19:58Tuesday, Mar 19, 2024Supreme Court allows Texas immigration law to go into effect; Gang warfare intensifies in Haiti; Ex-deputies sentenced for torturing Black menTV-PG
- 19:12Monday, Mar 18, 2024Trump under fire for 'bloodbath' comments; Biden, Netanyahu hold 1st call in weeks; 1 dead after violence erupts at Jacksonville BeachTV-PG
- 18:26Sunday, Mar 17, 2024Israel prepares to launch offensive in Rafah; Meta under investigation for alleged sale of illicit drugs on its platforms; Millions celebrate St. Patrick's DayTV-PG
- 19:38Saturday, Mar 16, 2024Deadly shooting spree in Philadelphia suburb; Deadly tornadoes in the heartland; Proof you are never too old to realize your dreamsTV-PG
- 19:22Friday, Mar 15, 2024Lead Georgia prosecutor resigns after judge rules on Trump case; No charges in subway shooting: DA; Israeli officials approve plan to send troops into RafahTV-PG
- 19:57Thursday, Mar 14, 2024Major storm brings tornados to the South; Manhattan DA seeks delay in Trump hush money trial date; Vice president plans to visit abortion clinicTV-PG
- 19:51Wednesday, Mar 13, 2024House passes bill to ban TikTok; US Marines deployed to Haiti as unrest continues; Christina Applegate and Jamie Lynn Sigler discuss living with MSTV-PG
- 19:43Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024Boeing whistleblower found dead; 2 found dead following deadly house explosion; Russian missile strike hits Ukraine skyscraperTV-PG
- 19:48Monday, Mar 11, 20243 kids, 2 adults killed in school bus crash; More flee Haiti as violence grows; Biden, Netanyahu clash over Israel-Gaza conflictTV-PG
- 19:30Sunday, Mar 10, 2024US building pier in effort to get aid to starving people of Gaza; US Marines fly in forces to beef up security around US embassy in Haiti; The world gets a glimpse of Britain's Princess KateTV-PG
- 19:29Saturday, Mar 09, 2024Haiti paralyzed by violence; US thwarts large-scale attack by Houthi rebels; Deadly National Guard helicopter crash in Texas along the US Mexico borderTV-PG
- 20:03Friday, Mar 08, 2024United flight rolls off runway; 5 children killed in Gaza during aid drop: Officials; Dramatic 911 call played in trial for mass shooter's dadTV-PG
