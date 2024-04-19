Skip to Content
S15E107Fri, Apr 19, 2024
School shooting plot thwarted: FBI; Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial courthouse; Taylor Swift releases surprise double album, breaks streaming records
TV-PG | 04.19.24 | 19:21 | CC

World News Tonight with David Muir Season 15 Fri, Apr 19, 2024