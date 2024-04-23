Skip to Content
S15E111Tue, Apr 23, 2024
Pro-Palestinian protests lead to arrests on college campuses; David Pecker details catch-and-kill deal with Trump Tower doorman; Police arrest suspect in kidnapping case captured on doorbell camera
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 15Tue, Apr 23, 2024