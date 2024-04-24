Skip to Content
S15E112Wed, Apr 24, 2024
New video claims to show American hostage in Gaza; Baltimore Bridge channel to open soon, allowing 80% of ships to return; Protests around college campuses lead to arrests, shutdown
TV-PG | 04.24.24 | 20:08 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

Out of list
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 15Wed, Apr 24, 2024