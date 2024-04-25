S15E113Thu, Apr 25, 2024
Harvey Weinstein's NYC rape conviction overturned; Supreme Court hears arguments in key presidential immunity case; Plastic bag recycling truths revealed
TV-PG | 04.25.24 | 19:15 | CC
- 20:08Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024New video claims to show American hostage in Gaza; Baltimore Bridge channel to open soon, allowing 80% of ships to return; Protests around college campuses lead to arrests, shutdownTV-PG
- 20:01Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024Pro-Palestinian protests lead to arrests on college campuses; David Pecker details catch-and-kill deal with Trump Tower doorman; Police arrest suspect in kidnapping case captured on doorbell cameraTV-PG
- 21:24Monday, Apr 22, 2024Prosecutors, Trump attorneys give opening arguments in hush money case; Tensions high as Pro-Palestinian protests continue at Columbia University; Close call collision at JFK under investigationTV-PG
- 19:19Sunday, Apr 21, 2024Passover warning from New York authorities to Jewish community; House Speaker Mike Johnson faces uncertain fate; SCOTUS to hear appeal over lower court ruling on homeless caseTV-PG
- 19:42Saturday, Apr 20, 2024House approves $95 billion foreign aid package; Explosion hits base in Iraq; Flash flood threat across the SouthTV-PG
- 19:21Friday, Apr 19, 2024School shooting plot thwarted: FBI; Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial courthouse; Taylor Swift releases surprise double album, breaks streaming recordsTV-PG
- 19:51Thursday, Apr 18, 202412 jurors seated in Trump trial, alternates to come; Pro-Palestinian demonstrators arrested at Columbia University; Kennedy family members endorse Biden over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.TV-PG
- 19:59Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024Boeing whistleblower testifies about alleged quality issues; Senate dismisses Mayorkas impeachment trial; Biden hits Pennsylvania for campaign stopsTV-PG
- 19:31Tuesday, Apr 16, 20247 Jurors selected in Trump NYC fraud trial; Severe storm system with threat of tornadoes approaching Midwest; Ohio man charged with murder of Uber driver: PoliceTV-PG
- 19:43Monday, Apr 15, 2024High tension looms as Israel weighs response to Iran; Trump NYC fraud trial commences; Western military keeps eyes Iran alliesTV-PG
- 20:05Sunday, Apr 14, 2024Trump criminal 'hush money' trial to start on Monday; Iranian strike against Israel sparks fears of wider regional conflict; Man completes marathon run in every US stateTV-PG
- 19:30Saturday, Apr 13, 2024Iran attacks Israel with drones; Deadly stabbing rampage at a busy Sydney mall; Family seeks answers after teen holding toy gun shot by policeTV-PG
- 19:51Friday, Apr 12, 20241 dead after man steals truck, rams precinct: Investigators; Harris to tie Trump to Arizona's near-total abortion ban; Iran readies missiles for possible attack on Israel: US OfficialsTV-PG
- 19:43Thursday, Apr 11, 2024OJ Simpson dies at 76; Dangerous storms sweep through country; Biden administration closes 'gun show loophole'TV-PG
- 19:31Wednesday, Apr 10, 2024Arizona Republican lawmakers block efforts to roll back 1864 abortion ban law; Multiple people shot in Philadelphia during Eid al-Fitr Celebration; Deadly severe weather outbreak across the Gulf CoastTV-PG
- 19:48Tuesday, Apr 09, 2024Michigan school shooter's parents sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison; Arizona Supreme Court upholds state's near total abortion ban; Idaho man arrested for allegedly plotting attacks on churchesTV-PG
- 19:41Monday, Apr 08, 2024Total eclipse captures hearts, minds of millions; Trump says abortion issue should be left to the states; 2 dead, suspect dead in law office shooting in Las VegasTV-PG
- 20:04Sunday, Apr 07, 2024Last minute preparations for rare Solar Eclipse; Israel announces withdrawal of some forces from Southern Gaza; A scare aboard Southwest Airlines flightTV-PG
- 15:21Saturday, Apr 06, 2024Protesters in Israel demand the return of hostages taken by Hamas terrorists; CDC issues urgent alert bird flu; Aftershocks continue to rattle Northeast following Friday’s earthquakeTV-PG
