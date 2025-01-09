Skip to Content
S46E7Thu, Jan 9, 2025
Footage shows extent of Southern California wildfires' devastation; All 5 living US presidents say farewell to President Jimmy Carter; James Longman on finding hope in the science of mental illness
TV-PG | 01.09.25 | 19:18 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

NightlineJanuary 2025Thu, Jan 9, 2025