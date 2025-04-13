Skip to Content
S16E101Sun, Apr 13, 2025
Fire at Pennsylvania governor's residence was arson: Police; Russian missile strike kills dozens in Ukraine; Wrongfully deported Maryland man is 'alive and secure': DOJ
TV-PG | 04.13.25 | 19:41 | CC

World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 16
Sun, Apr 13, 2025