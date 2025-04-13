S16E101Sun, Apr 13, 2025
Fire at Pennsylvania governor's residence was arson: Police; Russian missile strike kills dozens in Ukraine; Wrongfully deported Maryland man is 'alive and secure': DOJ
TV-PG | 04.13.25 | 19:41 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 18:56Saturday, Apr 12, 2025Phones, computers exempt from tariffs; Teen kills parents in Trump assassination plot: FBI; 1st round of nuclear talks between Iran and Trump administrationTV-PG
- 19:04Friday, Apr 11, 2025Fiery plane crash in Boca Raton, Florida, kills all 3 on board; Judge: Columbia University activist can be deported from U.S.; China fires back in trade war, raises tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%TV-PG
- 20:24Thursday, Apr 10, 2025Helicopter touring NYC crashes into Hudson River, killing all 6 on board; Two planes with 6 members of Congress on board clip wings at Reagan Airport; U.S. stocks dive again amid trade warTV-PG
- 19:53Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025Inside El Salvador mega-prison where U.S. sent hundreds of Venezuelan migrants; Stocks surge after Trump announces 90-day pause on tariffs; Lawyers spar over evidence in Idaho college murders caseTV-PG
- 19:53Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025Dozens killed after roof collapses at popular Nightclub in the DR; Officials: New evidence in assassination plot against Trump; Protests erupt in Idaho after autistic teen shot by policeTV-PG
- 19:47Monday, Apr 07, 2025Market turmoil and Trump's new tariff threats to China; Biotech lab: Extinct dire wolf created using grey wolf genes; Trump says he will hold direct talks with Iran on its nuclear programTV-PG
- 19:52Sunday, Apr 06, 2025UCONN crowned NCAA champions; Second child measles death in Texas; Beloved 84-year-old UPS driver honored for making deliveries safely and with a smileTV-PG
- 19:43Saturday, Apr 05, 2025Large protests against Trump administration from coast-to-coast; Flash flood emergency from the South to the Midwest; Deadly strike under 'thorough examination': IDFTV-PG
- 19:49Friday, Apr 04, 2025Stock markets plunge again as China retaliates with 34% tariff on all U.S. products; Beloved priest fatally shot outside church; Bull riding star killed by bull in Texas rodeo tragedyTV-PG
- 19:54Thursday, Apr 03, 2025Dow plunges nearly 1,700 points as tariff war escalates; American consumers brace for higher prices amid new tariffs; Multi-day life-threatening weather event continues across several statesTV-PG
- 19:52Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025Trump orders sweeping new tariffs, scope of which hasnâ t been seen since 1900s; Police: Gunman in Walgreens shooting 'hates big pharmacies'; Remembering "Top Gun" actor Val Kilmer, who died at age 65TV-PG
- 19:55Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025Trump to unveil new tariffs on "Liberation Day"; Dangerous storm system sweeps East; Multiple victims treated in downtown Boston after truck jumps curbTV-PG
- 19:54Monday, Mar 31, 2025Deadly storms move into Northeast after killing at least 5 in the South; 6 children hospitalized after apartment explosion rocks Detroit; Remembering the life and legacy of actor Richard ChamberlainTV-PG
- 19:11Sunday, Mar 30, 202515 states under dangerous tornado threats; Trump wonâ t rule out 3rd term: Report; A look back at the life and career of Richard ChamberlainTV-PG
- 19:25Saturday, Mar 29, 2025Desperate search for survivors after 7.7 earthquake in Southeast Asia; FDA vaccine chief steps down; America Strong: bravery in the face of flamesTV-PG
- 19:50Friday, Mar 28, 2025Death toll soaring after catastrophic earthquake rocks Southeast Asia; Deadly flooding in Texas kills 3 as fires rage in South Carolina; King Charles seen in public following hospital visitTV-PG
- 19:28Thursday, Mar 27, 2025RFK Jr. cuts 20,000+ Health and Human Services jobs; South Carolina firefighters battle intense wildfires as evacuations expand; Americans celebrate Major League Baseball's Opening DayTV-PG
- 19:36Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025Text messages on plans for U.S. airstrikes in Yemen released by Atlantic Magazine; Trump announces new 25% tariffs on imported vehicles; Wildfire alerts for 16 million Americans across the East CoastTV-PG
- 19:07Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025Russia, Ukraine agree to limit attacks, halt strikes in Black Sea; Wildfires force mandatory evacuations in North Carolina; Asphyxiation ruled out in death of former Yankee Brett Gardner's sonTV-PG