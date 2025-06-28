S16E176Sat, Jun 28, 2025
Crucial vote for President Trump's so-called big beautiful bill; Tributes for slain lawmaker; Large crowds attend Iranian state funerals
TV-PG | 06.28.25 | 19:34 | CC
- 19:20Friday, Jun 27, 2025SCOTUS limits power of judges, clearing path for Trump to end birthright citizenship; NASA says; â Jeopardy!â contestantâ s familial tie to final clue helps her win gameTV-PG
- 19:23Thursday, Jun 26, 2025Meteor or space junk may have caused mystery 'fireball' in Southeast, officials say; Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home ransacked; Strikes on Iranâ s nuclear sites had 'devastating effect,' Hegseth saidTV-PG
- 19:25Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025Trump defends Iran strike damage, disputes initial Pentagon report on severity; Life-threatening heat shatters records across the East; 2025 NBA Draft takes center stage at Brooklyn's Barclays CenterTV-PG
- 19:47Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025Record-breaking heat wave puts over 150 million in danger; Netanyahu echoes Trump claiming Iranâ s nuke threat destroyed; Immigration arrest caught on camera shows violence from masked ICE agentsTV-PG
- 19:56Monday, Jun 23, 2025Trump announces Iran-Israel ceasefire after Iran's retaliatory strikes; Trump calls Iran's attack "very weak," says "it's time for peace"; High temperatures and humidity hit nearly half of AmericaTV-PG
- 19:53Sunday, Jun 22, 2025Stunning new details inside the US strike on Iran; Concern over US troops across the Middle East; Life-threatening, record-breaking weather and temperatures across the USTV-PG
- 19:13Saturday, Jun 21, 2025Midwest to the Northeast bracing for life threatening heat; Wisconsin couple accused of an elaborate poison plot; America Strong: A brave little boy can run around like a normal 7-year-old!TV-PG
- 19:54Friday, Jun 20, 2025Nat Geo documentary explores cultural phenomenon of "Jaws" 50 years after its debut; Mahmoud Khalil released from Louisiana jail after 3+ months in ICE custodyTV-PG
- 19:31Thursday, Jun 19, 2025Communities across America celebrate Juneteenth; Severe storms hit East Coast with storm watches in effect along the I-95 corridor; Car plunges into water following police chase in Edmonds, WashingtonTV-PG
- 19:46Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025Karen Read acquitted of murder, found guilty of lesser charge of drunk driving; US planning for possible attack on Iran nuclear facilities; SCOTUS upholds ban on transgender treatments for minorsTV-PG
- 19:57Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025Trump demands Iran's â unconditional surrenderâ ; ICE detains NYC mayoral candidate Brad Lander in immigration court; Severe storms put 100 million on alert after tornado outbreakTV-PG
- 19:46Monday, Jun 16, 2025Authorities in Minnesota shootings: Gunman 'stalked his victims like prey'; 6 killed in West Viriginia amid flash flood emergency; Trump warns Iran about war in meeting with G7 leadersTV-PG
- 20:04Sunday, Jun 15, 2025Manhunt for suspect in Minnesota shooting enters 2nd day; Israel and Iran trade strikes as conflict intensifies; Gunman opens fire during 'No Kings' protest in SLCTV-PG
- 19:30Saturday, Jun 14, 2025Massive crowds gather from coast to coast for 'No Kings Day' protests; MN lawmaker and spouse gunned down in 'politically motivated' assassination; Salute to all the soldiers protecting America!TV-PG
- 19:54Friday, Jun 13, 2025Iran launches counterstrikes after Israel's sweeping attack; Source: Iranian generals & nuclear scientists killed in strikes; Marines join National Guard in LA as tensions riseTV-PG
- 18:10Thursday, Jun 12, 2025IDF: Israel strikes dozens of targets in Iran; 1 survivor after Air India plane crashes shortly after takeoff, killing 246 people; Death toll rises as devastating floods inundate parts of TexasTV-PG
- 19:33Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025Split verdict in Harvey Weinstein sex crimes retrial amid heated deliberations; Mass protests spread across the U.S. in response to ICE raids; Remembering the life and legacy of Brian WilsonTV-PG
- 19:55Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025Showdown in Los Angeles over immigration protests; Trump warns those who plan to protest parade celebrating U.S. Army 250th anniversary; FBI: NYC attack plot targeting Jewish people foiledTV-PG
- 19:40Monday, Jun 09, 2025Sly Stone, pioneering leader of funk band Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 82; Six feared dead in small plane crash off coast of San Diego; 50+ million Americans facing severe weatherTV-PG