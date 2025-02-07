S16E36Fri, Feb 7, 2025
Officials: Plane wreckage found after desperate search in Alaska; President Trump says DOGE will target Education, Pentagon; Bird flu continues to devastate poultry farms in the US
TV-PG | 02.07.25 | 19:53 | CC
- 19:43Thursday, Feb 06, 2025Senator Cruz: Key safety system on helicopter turned off; Freezing rain threatens power outages and travel danger; US Marine dies in Philippines plane crashTV-PG
- 19:56Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025'We'll own it': Trump says US will 'take over' Gaza Strip, rebuild it; Trump signs order banning transgender women from female sports; The cost of eggs is breaking records but may level out soonTV-PG
- 19:56Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025Trump says US will take over Gaza Strip; 6-foot chunk of ice mysteriously falls from sky, slams through home; Decorated Tuskegee fighter pilot dies at 100TV-PG
- 19:09Monday, Feb 03, 2025DC plane crash wreckage lifted from Potomac; Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month; Elon Musk moves to reshape government with USAID shutdownTV-PG
- 19:54Sunday, Feb 02, 2025Trump signs tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China; NTSB locates black box in deadly Philadelphia air ambulance crash; Netanyahu to meet with Trump over ceasefire dealTV-PG
- 19:47Saturday, Feb 01, 2025Deadly plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia kills 7; Crews work to remove aircraft from Potomac River; Restaurant owner prepares 300 meals for first respondersTV-PG
- 19:24Friday, Jan 31, 2025New clues emerge in deadly DC plane crash investigation; Trump set to impose 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico Saturday; Olympic figure skating icon Dick Button dies at 95TV-PG
- 20:14Thursday, Jan 30, 2025Surveillance video shows moment of deadly plane, helicopter collision in DC; DC collision investigators examine Black Hawk flight path, altitude; Freed Hamas hostages reunite with their familiesTV-PG
- 19:50Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025RFK Jr. grilled on vaccine comments, abortion during confirmation hearing; Trump administration rescinds order to freeze federal funding; Air Force pilot ejects safely before F-35 crashes in AlaskaTV-PG
- 19:27Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025Trump's immigration crackdown expands to New York City; Tuberculosis outbreak in Kansas is among the largest on record; Da Vinci's 'Mona Lisa' will return to Italy as Louvre undergoes renovationTV-PG
- 19:47Monday, Jan 27, 2025Trump's immigration crackdown ramps up as ICE conducts raids across country; Powerful cross-country storm moves toward the Northeast; Egg prices soar as new bird flu strain detected in CaliforniaTV-PG
- 19:47Sunday, Jan 26, 2025Teams battle for spot in the Super Bowl; Trump threatens retaliation against Colombia with tariffs; Thousands blocked from northern GazaTV-PG
- 18:46Friday, Jan 24, 2025Trump administration begins to fly immigrants out of the country; Hamas releases names of 4 Israeli hostages set to be released; Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao make public debut at National ZooTV-PG
- 19:11Thursday, Jan 23, 2025Pete Hegseth clears Senate test vote; Judge blocks Trump's birthright citizenship order; 7 police officers shot while responding to a call in San AntonioTV-PG
- 19:33Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025Pentagon to deploy 1,500 active-duty troops to southern border: Report; 1 student killed, 1 wounded at Nashville high school; shooter dead; Southern arctic blast over, Georgia roads still dangerousTV-PG
- 19:39Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025About 1,500 criminal defendants charged in Capitol attack pardoned by Trump; Historic winter storm across the Deep South; Garth Hudson, last surviving member of The Band, dies at 87TV-PG
- 19:43Monday, Jan 20, 2025Trump sworn in as 47th president; Trump promises a record number of executive orders; TikTok back up and running for its 170 million usersTV-PG
- 19:42Sunday, Jan 19, 20253 Israeli hostages released from Hamas; Trump hosts rally in D.C. prior to inauguration; TikTok back for some users after Trump vows to delay banTV-PG
- 20:32Saturday, Jan 18, 2025Trump: Big plans for 1st day in office; New demands in the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas; NFL divisional round underwayTV-PG