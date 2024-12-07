S45E140Fri, Jul 12, 2024
Alec Baldwin trial has reached a stunning and dramatic end; Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces pregnancy; Taco Bell test kitchen lets Nightline in to check out upcoming tasty treats
TV-PG | 07.12.24 | 18:23 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 18:23Thursday, Jul 11, 2024Biden holds news conference as questions about his ability to lead grow; Vanessa Williams on playing new "The Devil Wears Prada" roleTV-PG
- 18:03Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024Alec Baldwin trial over 2021 shooting death on 'Rust' movie set begins; Rita Ora talks star role in 'Descendants: The Rise of Red,' living her dreamsTV-PG
- 19:01Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024'In the Arena' with Serena Williams; 6-time Grammy winner Jacob Collier discusses his latest tourTV-PG
- 18:25Monday, Jul 08, 2024Hurricane Beryl leaves millions without power; Biden defiant as calls to step aside continue; Jenn Tran talks being a role model as first Asian-American lead of 'The Bachelorette'TV-PG
- 18:21Friday, Jul 05, 2024President Biden sat down for his 1st post-debate TV interview; Legendary dancehall musician Sean Paul speaks on longevity, new music and tourTV-PG
- 18:53Thursday, Jul 04, 2024How weight loss drugs are changing relationships: After Ozempic; Dr. Phil's new TV network, studio in Fort Worth, TexasTV-PG
- 18:43Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024Former 'Pretty Ricky' group member talks being convicted of PPP fraud; Colorado Monolith latest in weird structures found across the globeTV-PG
- 18:53Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024Hurricane Beryl is barreling towards Jamaica; Arkansas abortion fight; Jamie Foxx health scareTV-PG
- 18:39Monday, Jul 01, 2024Hung jury in the Karen Read murder trial; What you need to know to keep your family safe from rip currents during vacationTV-PG
- 18:29Friday, Jun 28, 2024Karen Read jury tells judge they cannot reach unanimous verdict; Lindsay Lohan talks swapping bodies again in 'Freaky Friday' sequel; Singer David Archuleta celebrating Pride month and a new songTV-PG
- 18:28Thursday, Jun 27, 2024The Race for the White House; Biden and Trump clash in a rematch for the White House; Debate Round Table with Reince Priebus and Donna BrazileTV-PG
- 18:32Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024Supreme Court surprise; Affirmative action in college admissions; Farewell Dr. Jen AshtonTV-PG
- 19:06Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024Jury of 12 now deciding Karen Read’s fate in captivating murder trial; ‘The Bear’ stars serving up new season of hit showTV-PG
- 18:40Monday, Jun 24, 2024Julian Assange agrees to a plea deal with US; Actors raise concerns about Hollywood hairstyling equity; 2024 T20 Cricket World CupTV-PG
- 18:04Friday, Jun 21, 2024New book claims to reveal target of Idaho murders; Healing Appalachia festival featuring Tyler Childers grows bigger, attracts more talentTV-PG
- 18:01Thursday, Jun 20, 2024Saving on vet costs south of the border; Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria returns to the spotlightTV-PG
- 18:53Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024Black Men and the Ballot: How Their Vote Could Impact 2024 Election; Comedian D.L. Hughley and Rep. Byron Donalds on Role of Black Men in 2024 ElectionTV-PG
- 19:16Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024Joseph Gordon-Levitt on working with Eddie Murphy in ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’; Social media 'tradwives' trend; Justin Timberlake arrested, charged with DWITV-PG
- 18:40Monday, Jun 17, 2024Sherri Papini ex-husband speaks out for 1st time since kidnapping hoax; Tiffany Red on improving the music industry with her group, ‘The 100 Percenters’TV-PG
Out of list