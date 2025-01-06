S46E4Mon, Jan 6, 2025
Demi Moore's Golden Globes win highlights new phase in her epic career; Walmart's version of Birkin bag becomes a viral hit
TV-PG | 01.06.25 | 16:43 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 18:49Friday, Jan 03, 2025Army veteran dealing with PTSD killed himself in Cybertruck in Las Vegas: FBI; Y2K fashion resurgence brings us back to the early 2000s; Dry January trend reflects changing views on alcoholTV-PG
- 19:13Thursday, Jan 02, 2025New Orleans truck attacker acted alone in heinous attack that killed 14; Drea de Matteo opens up about her journey to OnlyFansTV-PG
- 18:31Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025New Orleans truck attack leaves 15 dead, dozens injured; How Lisa Marie Presley got tied to the alleged attempt to steal GracelandTV-PG
- 18:43Monday, Dec 30, 2024Remembering Jimmy Carter, a look at the life of the 39th US President; Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn had inspiring love story that endured for over 75 yearsTV-PG
- 18:24Friday, Dec 27, 2024Prosecutors say accidental fentanyl poisoning is behind 3 deaths; Timothée Chalamet on learning guitar, embodying Bob Dylan in biopicTV-PG
- 18:43Thursday, Dec 26, 2024Karen Silkwood's sudden 1974 death captivates a new generation; 'Mufasa' cast on bringing 'Lion King' prequel to lifeTV-PG
- 18:45Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024'Glam-ma' makeover craze sees older ladies take center stage; Unboxing Shein; Whoopi Goldberg reads 'Twas the Night Before Christmas'TV-PG
- 18:04Monday, Dec 23, 2024Blake Lively's bombshell legal filing; Behind the scenes with legendary musician Elton John; The year: 2024 obsessionsTV-PG
- 18:46Friday, Dec 20, 2024Convicted Delphi killer sentenced to 130 years for murders of two teen girls; Nicole Kidman on flipping the script to revive a classic movie genreTV-PG
- 18:11Thursday, Dec 19, 2024Luigi Mangione brought to New York for arraignment on federal charges; Petra Nemcova discusses surviving tsunami 20 years later with Diane SawyerTV-PG
- 18:32Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024Paris Hilton-backed child protection bill will go to Biden's desk for signature; Airport parking lots targeted by criminal rings for auto theft sprees: expertsTV-PG
- 18:45Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann charged with 7th murder; Rae Dunn's charming pottery inspires collecting frenzyTV-PG
- 18:47Monday, Dec 16, 2024Daughter of so-called 'Pom-Pom Mom' discusses pain of alleged cheerleader murder plot; Timothee Chalamet on learning guitar, embodying Bob Dylan in biopicTV-PG
- 18:21Friday, Dec 13, 2024Mysterious suspected drone sightings over the Northeast spark 'urgent concern'; Why Santa slashers are taking over your screen this holiday seasonTV-PG
- 19:07Thursday, Dec 12, 2024Elton John and Lady Gaga on his more than 50 years of making music; Alexander twins make 1st court appearance on sexual battery chargesTV-PG
- 18:04Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024Police warn of porch pirates stealing iPhones this holiday season; '17 Diapers' mom's viral fame sees her come under police investigationTV-PG
- 19:18Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect challenges extradition to New York; Jamie Foxx opens up on his mysterious 2023 health scareTV-PG
- 17:46Monday, Dec 09, 2024Police apprehend suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting; Jay-Z named alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs in lawsuit alleging rape of 13-year-old girlTV-PG
- 18:27Friday, Dec 06, 2024CEO killing manhunt intensifies; Rise in celebrity look-alike contests taking over the internet; Amy Adams explores feral reality of motherhood in new movie 'Nightbitch'TV-PG