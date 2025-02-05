S16E119Fri, May 2, 2025
Deadly tour crash near Yellowstone kills seven, two hospitalized; FAA, NTSB investigate after two jets abort landings at Reagan National; Ruth Buzzi dies at 88; best known for role in "Laugh-In"
TV-PG | 05.02.25 | 19:38 | CC
- 19:30Thursday, May 01, 2025Trump removes National Security Adviser Mike Waltz after Signal scandal; Police: Suspect in hit-and-run that injured 2 kids, 1 adult in custody; MLB fan in critical condition after falling from standsTV-PG
- 19:50Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025Key witness grilled by defense team in dramatic Karen Read trial; Trump says U.S. economy shrinking has 'nothing to do with tariffs'; NFL fines Atlanta Falcons after prank phone call during NFL DraftTV-PG
- 19:14Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025Trump pressed on tariffs, Hegseth in ABC News exclusive interview; Car crashes into Illinois afterschool program, killing 3 children, 1 teen; Dangerous storms threatens over 45 million AmericansTV-PG
- 19:29Monday, Apr 28, 2025Navy: U.S. fighter jet falls off aircraft carrier; ABC News/WaPo/Ipsos poll: Trump has lowest 100-day approval rating in 80 years; Vatican announces conclave to replace Pope Francis will begin May 7TV-PG
- 19:30Sunday, Apr 27, 2025At least 11 killed after vehicle plowed through Vancouver street festival; Trump approval rating sinking; Celebration in St. Peter's SquareTV-PG
- 19:50Friday, Apr 25, 2025FBI arrests Wisconsin judge accused of helping undocumented immigrant evade arrest; Over 250,000 pay homage to Pope Francis; Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty in CEO killingTV-PG
- 19:21Thursday, Apr 24, 2025Mourners pay homage to Pope Francis as Vatican reveals first image of pontiff's tomb; Teen to face arson charges in connection to New Jersey brush fire; 2025 NFL Draft to take place in Green BayTV-PG
- 19:26Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025Thousands from around the world line up to pay last respects to Pope Francis; State of emergency as massive New Jersey wildfire triples in size; Crews race to contain major chemical leak in TexasTV-PG
- 19:26Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025Vatican reveals Pope Francis' final words ahead of funeral; IMF forecasts global economic slowdown, with US hit hard; Uncovering the 'Secrets of the Penguins' in new National Geographic seriesTV-PG
- 20:24Monday, Apr 21, 2025Vatican: Pope Francis dies at age 88; David Muir looks back at the extraordinary life and legacy of Pope Francis; Following death of Pope Francis, cardinals meet to begin selection of new popeTV-PG
- 20:05Sunday, Apr 20, 20252nd Signal chat shows Pete Hegseth shared strike details with family: Sources; Tornadoes and severe storms cross the central US; Revenge of the Sith at a Star Wars conventionTV-PG
- 19:27Saturday, Apr 19, 2025Supreme Court halts some deportations; New details about FSU shooting suspect; High-stakes nuclear talks between US and IranTV-PG
- 19:35Friday, Apr 18, 2025Police: FSU victims identified as suspect identified as stepson of deputy; Chilling 911 call in Pennsylvania governor arson attack releasedTV-PG
- 19:47Thursday, Apr 17, 2025At least 2 killed, 6 injured after gunman opens fire at Florida State University; Engine fire forces Mexico-bound plane to evacuate; Luigi Mangione indicted on federal charges in CEO killingTV-PG
- 19:37Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025Video shows moment shooter opens fire inside Dallas high school; Stock markets tanks after warning from Fed Chair Powell; Jet suffers damage after terrifying hard landing in Puerto RicoTV-PG
- 19:36Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025At least 4 injured in school shooting at high school in Dallas, Texas; CDC: Estimated 1 in 31 children in America has autism; White House freezes Harvard fundingTV-PG
- 19:42Monday, Apr 14, 2025Suspect faces attempted murder, terrorism charges in the firebombing of PA Gov's home; 5.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California; All-female Blue Origin crew blasts into spaceTV-PG
- 19:41Sunday, Apr 13, 2025Fire at Pennsylvania governor's residence was arson: Police; Russian missile strike kills dozens in Ukraine; Wrongfully deported Maryland man is 'alive and secure': DOJTV-PG
- 18:56Saturday, Apr 12, 2025Phones, computers exempt from tariffs; Teen kills parents in Trump assassination plot: FBI; 1st round of nuclear talks between Iran and Trump administrationTV-PG